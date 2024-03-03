Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $150.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Colliers International Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.89.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $117.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $131.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 25,126 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,331 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,285,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,521,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,480,000 after purchasing an additional 173,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

