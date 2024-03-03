Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 71,561 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,116.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,116.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $81.20 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $91.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Further Reading

