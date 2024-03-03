Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Position Cut by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $82,623.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,049.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,087 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBSH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

CBSH stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

