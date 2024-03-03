Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Position Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC opened at $53.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.12. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $58.06.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commercial Metals news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,856,268.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

