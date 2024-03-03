Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,244 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 88,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 254,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 46.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

NYSE CMC opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.44. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.06.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

