Comparing Globe Life (NYSE:GL) and Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF)

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) and Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globe Life and Sagicor Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globe Life $5.45 billion 2.17 $970.76 million $10.08 12.52 Sagicor Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Globe Life has higher revenue and earnings than Sagicor Financial.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globe Life 0 3 2 1 2.67 Sagicor Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Globe Life and Sagicor Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Globe Life presently has a consensus target price of $134.14, suggesting a potential upside of 6.32%. Given Globe Life’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Globe Life is more favorable than Sagicor Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Globe Life and Sagicor Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globe Life 17.82% 24.25% 3.81% Sagicor Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Globe Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Globe Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Globe Life beats Sagicor Financial on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers whole, term, and other life insurance products; Medicare supplement and supplemental health insurance products, such as critical illness and accident plans; and single-premium and flexible-premium deferred annuities. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

About Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance. It also provides banking products and services, such as deposits, savings products, secured loans, mortgage, debit and credit cards, and remittance services. In addition, the company offers pension administration services; and commercial banking services, including lending, accepting deposits, and foreign exchange sales and purchases, as well as payments solutions, inclusive of point-of-sale devices, payment gateway services, and corporate secretarial services. Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. was founded in 1840 and is headquartered in St Michael, Barbados.

