Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 20,369 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Park-Ohio worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 501.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other news, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $60,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,430.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $60,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,430.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $158,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,580 over the last ninety days. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $28.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -249.99%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

