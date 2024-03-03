Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,937 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Preferred Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 181.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 14.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 59.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 12.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $72.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 22.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.