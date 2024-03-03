Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $150.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $153.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.25 and a 200 day moving average of $126.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

