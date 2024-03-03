Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 32,115 Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Rayonier by 84.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 108.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYN opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.08. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $34.72.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $235.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

RYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Rayonier from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

