Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $37.29 on Friday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.74 million, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $160.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.88 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

