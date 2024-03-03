Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,881 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DTE. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on DTE

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE DTE opened at $108.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day moving average of $104.30. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.