Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 6,296 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 144.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $35,234.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,323.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

