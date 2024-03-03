Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,132 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.32% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 169.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after acquiring an additional 681,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 93.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 309,918 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 101.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 107,350 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 172.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 70,209 shares during the period. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REFI opened at $16.38 on Friday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.07%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

