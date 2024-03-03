Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $982,000 Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE GWW opened at $980.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $893.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $795.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $625.97 and a 52 week high of $983.14.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $864.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on W.W. Grainger

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,185 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,301 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.