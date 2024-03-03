Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.05 Million in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,406,000 after buying an additional 160,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,649,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,176,000 after buying an additional 50,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,537,000 after buying an additional 107,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $131,703.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,326.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,141,237. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VeriSign

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $195.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.28. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.