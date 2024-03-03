Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,303 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter worth approximately $10,452,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Eventbrite by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,780,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,077 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,505,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $5,784,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,600,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 900,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Eventbrite Price Performance

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $572.54 million, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 2.51.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Further Reading

