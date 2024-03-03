Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,566 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Astronics worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Astronics by 101.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Astronics by 158.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Astronics by 91.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astronics during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astronics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.41. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $648.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Astronics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

