Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $984,000 Investment in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Parsons during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Parsons by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Parsons by 93.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PSN opened at $80.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

View Our Latest Report on Parsons

Parsons Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.