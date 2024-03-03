Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 45,957 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) by 410.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,957 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

CPSI opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $133.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

