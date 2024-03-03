Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 77,303 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 172.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,303 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of American Superconductor worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 640,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 43,068 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $5,291,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 85,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 56,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a market cap of $421.45 million, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.94. American Superconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.05 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

