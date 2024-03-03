Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 18,427 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $209,364.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,697,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $209,364.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,697,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $26,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,544 shares of company stock worth $15,314,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $46.22 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.86.

AMPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

