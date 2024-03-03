Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 20,227 Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 502.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, Director Alan H. Schumacher bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,200.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

