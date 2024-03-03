Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,887 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.26% of CareDx worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 0.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,679,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,755,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,439,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,214,000 after acquiring an additional 80,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,267,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,716,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,590,000 after acquiring an additional 277,386 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens upgraded CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

CareDx Stock Performance

CareDx stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $621.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.42. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a negative net margin of 67.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About CareDx

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

