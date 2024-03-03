Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 121,051 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 121,051 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Viking Therapeutics worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 927,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,432,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 217,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VKTX opened at $85.22 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $99.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

