Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 58,688 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,688 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CXM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $185,757.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 723,411 shares in the company, valued at $12,305,221.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $185,757.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.01, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

