Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 83.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $114.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.66. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $117.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.