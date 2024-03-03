Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) versus Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) Critical Contrast

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consensus Cloud Solutions 21.32% -40.27% 12.51% Data443 Risk Mitigation -186.45% N/A -259.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Consensus Cloud Solutions and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consensus Cloud Solutions 1 1 2 0 2.25 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Consensus Cloud Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 98.29%. Given Consensus Cloud Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Consensus Cloud Solutions is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consensus Cloud Solutions $362.56 million 0.87 $77.29 million $3.94 4.16 Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.63 million 0.14 -$9.71 million N/A N/A

Consensus Cloud Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Consensus Cloud Solutions has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -4.77, suggesting that its share price is 577% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands. It serves healthcare, government, financial services, law, and education industries. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a product for enhancing the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

