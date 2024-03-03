Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS boosted its stake in Apple by 6.0% during the third quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 51,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,208 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 473,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $179.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.77. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

