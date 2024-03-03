Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $115.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $102.50 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

COO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $88.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $96.25 to $93.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $107.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COO

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.27. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $102.55. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $931.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.93 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 7.93%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $110,565.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at $771,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,280 shares of company stock valued at $29,115,939. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.