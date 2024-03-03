Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Copa worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Copa by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Copa by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 46,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 39,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Copa by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Copa by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 114,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $97.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $121.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Copa Increases Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.13 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

