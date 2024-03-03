Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in February

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Corbion Stock Performance
Shares of CSNVY stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. Corbion has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36.
About Corbion
