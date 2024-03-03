Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in February

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Corbion Stock Performance

Shares of CSNVY stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. Corbion has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36.

About Corbion

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients in the Netherlands, the United States, Latin America, Asia, rest of North America, and rest of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets It markets its products through a network of sales offices and distributors.

