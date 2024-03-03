Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $939,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

CORT stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $36,278.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $36,278.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,281 shares of company stock worth $1,245,509. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

