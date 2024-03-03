Cormark Comments on Bank of Montreal’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $8.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.14. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $8.94 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2025 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BMO. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BMO opened at $90.76 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.40.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,872,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $976,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.63%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

