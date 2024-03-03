Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Price Target Raised to $194.00

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $194.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.73.

Get Credicorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Credicorp

Credicorp Price Performance

NYSE:BAP opened at $171.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $116.42 and a 12-month high of $173.39.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 14.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credicorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Credicorp by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.