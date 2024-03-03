Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.60.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CRNX opened at $46.03 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $111,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,083.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $111,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,083.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,958 shares of company stock worth $1,620,119 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Articles

