Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $270.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $273.23.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.