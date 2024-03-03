Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of $5.55 Per Share

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Cytokinetics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $5.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.20. The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.54) per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $73.98 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $2,585,576.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,758.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $425,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,688.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $2,585,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,758.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,569,224. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

