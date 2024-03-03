Daniel S. Kelly Sells 8,685 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $1,503,112.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $172.52 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $173.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.98.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 72.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atkore

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.