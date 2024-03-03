Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) Short Interest Update

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Data Storage Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DTST opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $32.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Data Storage has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.75.

Get Data Storage alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Data Storage by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Data Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Data Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Data Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.