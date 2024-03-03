Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $140.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.19.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 31.6 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $124.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $131.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.52.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shorepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,215,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 59,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 310,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after buying an additional 205,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

