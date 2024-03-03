Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.92.

DENN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of DENN opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.99 million, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.53.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $327,070.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 740,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 28,502 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Denny’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 59,804 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Denny’s by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 78,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

