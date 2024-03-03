Desjardins Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$109.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$105.00 to C$109.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$106.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$107.08.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NA stock opened at C$106.71 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$84.27 and a 12 month high of C$108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$95.62.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5939505 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$103.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,155.89. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

