Desjardins Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $8.94 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.47 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BMO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $90.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average is $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.94. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12. The company has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.1172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

