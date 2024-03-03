Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 1,281 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 21.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $364,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at $948,271.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $887,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $364,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,271.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,411 shares of company stock worth $11,469,547. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

View Our Latest Report on PATK

Patrick Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PATK stock opened at $122.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $122.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average is $88.67.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $781.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.