Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,844 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $858,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SUPN opened at $31.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

Insider Activity

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $258,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

