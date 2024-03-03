Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,166 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 230.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 24.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

TowneBank Price Performance

Shares of TOWN opened at $26.91 on Friday. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 16.33%. TowneBank’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

