Deutsche Bank AG Buys 187 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 494,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGM opened at $181.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.34. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $122.10 and a 52-week high of $198.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $354.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.86 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

