Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of Avidity Biosciences worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 74.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $51,581.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,008 shares in the company, valued at $445,801.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,373.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $51,581.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,008 shares in the company, valued at $445,801.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,696 shares of company stock valued at $128,610 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of RNA opened at $20.11 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

