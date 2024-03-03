Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

ARCT stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

